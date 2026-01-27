Student photos showcase the contemporary architecture of Eastern Hungary in Debrecen

Fifteen students from the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen have 34 photographs on display until Friday, January 30, at the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Architects’ headquarters on Sarló Street. Participants in the student photo competition titled Contemporary Architecture of Eastern Hungary could choose their subjects from 60 contemporary buildings located in the region.

At the exhibition’s closing event, János Vági, acting head of the Department of Architecture at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Debrecen, said that the displayed photographs are the work of BSc and MSc students and are closely related to research conducted in the master’s architecture program. Since 2017, research has played a major role in the master’s curriculum. The works will also become part of a forthcoming 250-page book, considered the final outcome of this research.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that our architecture students can hold their own in the world, and also to see whether communities form among them who view architecture as their profession. Developing a sense of professional purpose also requires cultivating a research-oriented mindset, which is why it is our task to spark students’ interest in architectural heritage—something that a competition like this provides an excellent opportunity for,” said János Vági.

The department head also emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship between the Department of Architecture at UD Faculty of Engineering and the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Architects. Among the potential initiatives, he mentioned joint competitions for architecture students.

At the closing event, Béla Pecsenye, president of the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Architects, gave a welcoming address, followed by a guided tour of the exhibition by the photo competition jurors, Edward Kovács and Levente Vigh, staff members of MODEM.

After prior arrangements, the exhibition Contemporary Architecture of Eastern Hungary can still be viewed until January 30. For details, inquiries can be made at the following numbers: +36 52 349 075, +36 30 402 9878.

(unideb.hu)