Jeffrey M. Friedman awarded the Debrecen Prize for Molecular Medicine

This year, Professor Jeffrey M. Friedman received the prestigious Debrecen Prize for Molecular Medicine in recognition of his groundbreaking work on the regulation of body weight and appetite. His research has been instrumental in uncovering the role of the hormone leptin in obesity.

Professor Friedman explained that his research began with a peculiar strain of mice that became obese due to a defect in a single gene. By carefully breeding the animals and analyzing their offspring, his team determined that the obesity was linked to a specific genetic defect. Further investigation revealed that the defective gene encoded leptin, a hormone critical for signaling satiety. Mice lacking leptin never received the “stop eating” signal, leading them to consume excessive amounts of food and become severely obese.

The discovery of leptin opened the door to new therapeutic possibilities. “Leptin is a hormone made of amino acids. We can synthesize it in the laboratory,” Friedman noted. Administering leptin to mice that naturally lacked it successfully reduced their food intake and body weight. In humans with rare leptin deficiencies, similar treatments have proven life-saving.

Friedman emphasized that even beyond these rare cases, understanding leptin’s role has transformed how scientists view body weight regulation. It has revealed the intricate biological mechanisms controlling appetite and opened avenues for new obesity treatments. Currently, medications that mimic the hormone GLP-1 are highly effective in reducing weight, and combining these with leptin may enhance therapeutic outcomes in the future.

Professor Friedman’s work not only highlights the biological foundations of obesity but also exemplifies how basic research can lead to life-changing medical therapies. His award underscores the global impact of his contributions to molecular medicine and offers hope for future innovations in obesity treatment.