Debrecen Award – Zoltán Papp: serious preparatory work is underway to select the awardees

Each year, the University of Debrecen presents the Debrecen Award for Molecular Medicine to an internationally acclaimed scientist whose discoveries have made a significant impact on biomedical research. According to Professor Zoltán Papp, one of the key organizers of the award, this year’s laureate, Professor Jeffrey M. Friedman, was selected for his outstanding contributions to the understanding and treatment of obesity.

“We chose Professor Friedman because of his scientific excellence,” said Papp. “Obesity is a general problem in Western societies, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and one that requires continuous attention. Professor Friedman and his research group made extraordinary contributions by identifying the hormone leptin, produced by fat tissue, which plays a central role in regulating obesity. This discovery paved the way for new treatment options alongside diet and physical activity.”

Papp noted that the selection process for the Debrecen Award is highly competitive, with numerous exceptional researchers from various fields considered each year. “There are always many outstanding candidates and research areas,” he explained. “We don’t want to disclose all the details, as some of them may compete again in the future. Sometimes it’s just a small nuance that makes the difference between them.”

The award committee considers all major fields of medicine, particularly those relevant to drug development and clinical treatment. However, the final decision tends to favor topics with broad global significance—such as obesity.

Describing the selection procedure, Papp emphasized its thoroughness and fairness: “It’s a multi-step process. We invite recommendations from our professors and previous award winners. From these nominations, we create a shortlist—usually not more than two candidates. Then, all professors of the Faculty of Medicine express their preferences through a secret ballot. Based on this vote, we choose the awardee, whom we then invite to Debrecen. So far, every invited laureate has graciously accepted.”

Professor Papp added that the university community takes great pride in the award and in welcoming such world-renowned scientists to Debrecen. “It’s a celebration not only of scientific achievement but also of international collaboration and excellence in medicine,” he said.