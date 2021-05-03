Man dies from severe injuries after a fight

The police officers of the Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters investigated the abuse in Erzsébet Street, Debrecen. The incident occurred on July 12, 2020, but the breakthrough came on February 4, 2021, when investigators identified a man and a woman who could be linked to the crime, police.hu writes.

The 27-year-old man made a detailed confession at the interrogation of the suspect and told police that he had abused the victim. As it turned out, they started arguing, which degenerated all the way to a fight, but the suspect kicked the victim, who fell on the ground and died of his injuries on the spot.

Police officers detained the local resident on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a fatal bodily injury and initiated his arrest, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on February 10, 2021.

In the course of the investigation, the case was reclassified as a crime of murder committed with extreme cruelty. The police took the necessary procedural steps in the case, and the resulting documents were sent to the relevant prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute within a few days.