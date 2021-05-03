Video: a tragedy almost happened at the road 471

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Video: a tragedy almost happened at the road 471

It is only due to luck that there was no serious accident between Nyírbogát and Nyírgelse – according to a video published by the Motorists’ Association in Bp.

The image taken with the on-board camera shows that the car coming from the front – presumably due to relative speeding – drifted into the opposite lane. Luckily, the recording car got there a little later, so it didn’t become an accident.

“The driver didn’t stop, so I went after him to question what that was. He said something had thrown in his back, he didn’t know what, but as you can see in the video, the car was simply going too fast. With 90, you can easily take a turn with even a Lada.

 

