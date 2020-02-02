New Playground for Dogs is Very Popular

A dog-run of its kind is excellent for both dogs and their owners as well as for those who are disturbed by pets running around in parks. In short, it is good for the whole district – said Ákos Balázs Vice Mayor and István Becsky, municipal councillor representing the district.

Dog owners from the neighbourhood of Kassai Street proposed that a dog-run should be set up between the housing blocks which would make it possible for their dogs living in limited space to move around unleashed. Previously, there were two dog-runs in Debrecen, one in Újkert and another in Dobozikert. However, this is the first time that such a complex dog park has been created in the city. The 250-square-metre area in Kassai Street 115-123 is also supplied with a dog agility obstacle course. There is a slalom course, a tunnel, an agility rocker, an agility bridge and a hurdle jump as well.

debrecen.hu

pixabay