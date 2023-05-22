The two disabled students and staff of the Immánuel Home in Debrecen had an unforgettable experience

The two disabled students and staff of the Debrecen institution once again used sport as a tool for social acceptance, announced the Immánuel Home.

As it was written, Peha Marci Kovácsné from Ebes with Judit Cseke and Tomi Tóth from Hajduvid with Péter Nádudvari started on Saturday in the Krones Run running competition held in the Southern Industrial Park in Debrecen. The main special feature of the event is that one section of the course takes place inside the factory building, so the runners will have an unusual experience while completing their agreed distance.

Marci and Tomi were very happy to be able to take part in one of the races of the unique competition, in which, just like in the previous competitions, they took part with the help of a treadmill. The beautiful, early summer weather also filled them with great joy, especially since they were only able to spend a little time outdoors due to the rains in the previous days of the week.

During such participation, people with disabilities can experience everything that able-bodied athletes do at sports events: they are cheered up by the frenzied atmosphere, they also hear the applause of the fans, and at the end of the competition, they also get a finisher’s medal around their necks. The initiative also has a social attitude-shaping effect, since the presence of disabled people on the racetracks promotes the social integration of the group and helps to destroy negative, erroneous prejudices and stereotypes.

The two “running couples” of Immánuel Otthon, Marci and Judit; and Tomi and Péter are grateful for the new unforgettable experiences and are looking forward to the next competition – read the announcement of the institution.