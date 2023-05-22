‘BringaProgram’ Debrecen 2023: the city will belong to cyclists for one month

The BringaProgram 2023 begins, the very first stop of which is immediately five days long: between May 22 and 26, 2023, cyclists can cycle from 5:30 p.m. every weekday on the 6-kilometer, 1.5-2-hour distances on Debrecen’s newest bicycle paths, writes debreceninap.hu.

The organizers welcome cyclists with a free service point at the starting point, and the fastest pre-registered with a set of bicycle lights, fresh croissants, and soft drinks every day.

For a week from May 22 to 26 at 17:30, let’s meet every weekday afternoon at 17:30 at Baltazár Dezső Square and have a nice bike ride in the pleasant summer evening. The program is specifically community-building, before and after, we would like you to stay and share your experiences of bike transport in Debrecen with us, we welcome all ideas and suggestions

– write the organizers.

The aim of the BringaProgram is to draw the attention of cyclists and road users to safe transport, to popularize bicycle transport, and to increase the safety of cyclists. The organizers welcome suggestions and comments on the spot regarding the city’s bike path network and bicycle traffic. In addition, a short leaflet was prepared for the Bike Program, which the cyclists will receive on the spot.

Participation is free, but registration is required. It is worth registering in time, as the first 70 pre-registrants will receive a bicycle lamp set and croissants on site every day of the event. The application has already started, you need to register separately for each day from Monday to Friday.