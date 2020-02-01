Eight people arrested by the police

Events of 31 January in numbers:

The police caught eight people and took another fifteen to various police stations on 31 January 2020.

Six perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Nine people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in seven cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which three resulted in minor injuries and one in severe ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu