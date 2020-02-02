The Court of Justice of the European Union lacks jurisdiction to rule on a border dispute between Slovenia and Croatia, but those two Member States are required, under Article 4(3) TEU, to strive sincerely to bring about a definitive legal solution to the dispute consistent with international law

Ruling on the plea of inadmissibility raised by Croatia, the Court pointed out that it lacks jurisdiction to give a ruling on the interpretation of an international agreement concluded by Member States whose subject matter falls outside the areas of EU competence and on the obligations arising under it for them. The Court then inferred therefrom that it lacks jurisdiction to rule on an action for failure to fulfil obligations, whether it is brought under Article 258 TFEU or under Article 259 TFEU, where the infringement of the provisions of EU law that is pleaded in support of the action is ancillary to the alleged failure to comply with obligations resulting from such an agreement.

The Court found that the infringements of EU law pleaded by Slovenia either resulted from the alleged failure by Croatia to comply with the obligations stemming from the arbitration agreement and from the arbitration award made on the basis of that agreement or were founded on the premiss that the land and sea border between those two Member States was determined by that award.

Noting that, in the case in point, the arbitration award had been made by an international tribunal set up under a bilateral arbitration agreement governed by international law, the subject matter of which did not fall within the areas of EU competence and to which the European Union was not a party, the Court observed that neither the arbitration agreement nor the arbitration award formed an integral part of EU law. It stated in this context that the reference, made in neutral terms by a provision of the Act of Accession of Croatia to the European Union, to that arbitration award could not be interpreted as incorporating into EU law the international commitments made by both Member States within the framework of the arbitration agreement.

Accordingly, the Court held that the infringements of EU law pleaded were, in the case in point, ancillary to the alleged failure by Croatia to comply with the obligations arising from the bilateral agreement at issue. Stating that an action under Article 259 TFEU for failure to fulfil obligations can only relate to a failure to comply with obligations stemming from EU law, the Court held that it therefore lacked jurisdiction to rule, in the present action, on an alleged failure to comply with the obligations arising from the arbitration agreement and the arbitration award, which are the source of Slovenia’s complaints regarding alleged infringements of EU law.

Finally, noting the competence reserved to the Member States, in accordance with international law, in respect of the geographical demarcation of their borders and the fact that, under the arbitration agreement, it is for the parties to that agreement to take the steps necessary to implement the arbitration award, the Court held that it was not for it to examine, in the present action, the question of the extent and limits of the respective territories of Croatia and Slovenia, applying directly the border determined by the arbitration award in order to verify the truth of the infringements of EU law at issue.

NOTE: An action for failure to fulfil obligations directed against a Member State which has failed to comply with its obligations under European Union law may be brought by the Commission or by another Member State. If the Court of Justice finds that there has been a failure to fulfil obligations, the Member State concerned must comply with the Court’s judgment without delay.

Where the Commission considers that the Member State has not complied with the judgment, it may bring a further action seeking financial penalties. However, if measures transposing a directive have not been notified to the Commission, the Court of Justice can, on a proposal from the Commission, impose penalties at the stage of the initial judgment.

