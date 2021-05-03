Another change in the weather is expected this week

There will be a lot of sunshine this week, but a cold front is coming again, peaks around 20 degrees are expected, but no significant cooling is expected – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service

On Monday morning it will be mostly cloudy and then the sun will shine for several hours. It could rain, especially in the southwestern and northeastern counties, in the early afternoon. In many places, the wind is picking up, in the northern part of the country. It will be 4-10 degrees Celsius during the coldest hours and 14-19 degrees Celsius during the day.

A lot of sunshine is expected on Tuesday, with no precipitation. The wind is strengthening in Northern Transdanubia. At dawn, temperatures typically range from 0 to 6 degrees, but in windless, frosty places, especially in the northeastern counties, mild frosts can sometimes occur. 17-23 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunny weather is also expected on Wednesday. In the evening, there may be more and more showers and possibly thunderstorms along the incoming cold front. The wind may get stronger in several places. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 2 and 10 degrees. Daytime maxima range from 18 to 23 degrees.

On Thursday at dawn, in the morning in the east, there may be less rain. In many places it is lively, in the northern part of the country, the wind can be strong in places. The temperature can rise from 4-10 degrees in the morning to 16-21 degrees.

On Fridays, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast. Rain, showers and thunderstorms are expected in several places from the precipitation zone marching from the southwest. In some places, the wind is getting stronger. The lowest temperature is between 6-12 degrees and the highest temperature is between 15-21 degrees.

On Saturday, sunny weather is expected, with no precipitation. The wind is picking up, getting stronger in places. It will be 4-9 degrees in the morning and 15-20 degrees in the afternoon.

No precipitation is expected on Sunday. In some places, air movement intensifies. It will be 2-7 degrees during the coldest hours. During the day, the air heats up to 17-22 degrees – read the forecast.