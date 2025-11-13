Man sentenced for threatening to blow up a building in Debrecen

On November 13, 2025, the Debrecen District Court held a preparatory hearing and then proceeded to trial in a criminal case in which the prosecution accused the defendant of threatening to blow up a building over the phone.

Due to the defendant’s special needs, the court excluded the public from the hearing and ordered a closed session, supported by the prosecution, defense, the defendant, and his guardian. The court then heard the defendant, who admitted his guilt.

The district court found the man guilty of endangering public safety and placed him on a two-year probation, during which he will be under supervised probation.

According to the verdict, on September 13, 2024, in the early hours, the defendant called the emergency center from a public phone booth in downtown Debrecen and told the dispatcher that he intended to blow up a twenty-two-story building, then abruptly ended the call. Following the report, police immediately evacuated and searched the building but did not find any suspicious packages, explosives, or explosive devices. The caller was apprehended shortly afterward in downtown Debrecen.

The court found no aggravating circumstances. As mitigating factors, it was considered that the defendant had a clean criminal record, had never committed even a minor offense, confessed to the act, showed remorse, and suffered from severe mental limitations. Hungarian law allows unlimited mitigation in such cases, which guided the court’s decision.

The defense, defendant, and his guardian acknowledged the decision, while the prosecution reserved three business days to submit a statement regarding the appeal.

(birosag.hu)