Nigerian roommate convicted for repeatedly using Brazilian man’s bank card without permission

A Nigerian man repeatedly misused the bank card of his Brazilian roommate in Hungary. The victim installed a camera in his room, which helped prove who was responsible for the unauthorized transactions.

During the investigation, the Nigerian suspect admitted to the crime but has since left Hungary and is currently at an unknown location. The court delivered its verdict in his absence, ordering him to pay 130,000 forints in compensation and imposing asset confiscation of 5,713 forints.

The victim’s loss was reimbursed by the bank. The costs of the criminal proceedings remained the responsibility of the state, while the appointed defense lawyer’s fee must be paid by the convicted man. If he fails to pay the fines, the statute of limitations for enforcement is five years.