The Debrecen Zoo celebrates World Wildlife Day

March 3 marks the anniversary of the finalization and signature of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES) and was therefore proclaimed World Wildlife Day by the UN General Assembly in 2013 for raising awareness of the great diversity and ethical, scientific, aesthetic and socio-economic value of flora and fauna on our planet as well as the importance of increased conservation efforts.

According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, 8400 plant and animal species are now Critically Endangered, with another 30,000 classified as either Endangered or Vulnerable, primarily due to habitat loss from human activity, competition with invasive species, and illegal trade.

Home to 900 individuals of 200 animal species and 650 plant taxa, we have thematic activities in store for next Thursday. Come visit the Gibbon House for an interactive education session where you will get to touch and feel various relics from late zoo residents from 10:00 12:00, and join us for a special guided tour running from the main entrance at 14:00 as an introduction to the almost 30 European conservation breeding programs we are a part of, including international efforts to save lar gibbons, red pandas, reticulated giraffes, and scimitar-horned oryxes.

All events and activities are free of charge for visitors with a Zoo Pass.

Debrecen Zoo