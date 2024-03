There could almost have been a three-way accident in Debrecen when switching from main road 35 to road 354. The recording was shared by the Budapesti Autósok Community.

The lesson of the video: this is why you need to look in the mirror before changing lanes.

It is extremely lucky that the Opel driver managed to control the vehicle and thus save the situation… After the incident, he apparently had to stand aside.

(Debreceni Nap)