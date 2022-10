The statute of Cranes can be seen in the new square in front of the national park visitor center. It was inaugurated on October 22, at the Szent Dömötör Day Drive-In Ceremony, the county government reported.

Created by: Sándor Györfi, Kossuth Prize-winning sculptor, Merited Artist of Hungary, and his son Balázs Györfi, sculptor and architect. The naturally split rock plinth under the sculpture composition was made with the help of the stonemason Sándor Györfi Jr.

debreceniap.hu