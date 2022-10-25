Due to high energy prices, the schedule of the academic year will change at the University of Debrecen

At its October meeting, the Senate of the University of Debrecen decided on the requirements of the 2023 and 2024 general higher education admissions procedures, the launch of a new master’s program in natural sciences, and the amendment of several regulations. The conference also discussed the external meeting of the Greyhound Cabinet, which was held in the Parliament, the university’s press center reported.

Chancellor Zoltán Bács spoke in detail about the measures necessary due to high energy prices, through which they are trying to reduce the university’s additional spending of tens of billions of forints. In addition to reducing the temperature, some buildings are put out of use for shorter or longer periods, concentrating the activity in other buildings or even campuses.

An important element of the action plan is that the schedule of the academic year will change: the semester lasts until December 9, in which the usual subject recognition and preliminary examination are possible based on faculty rules. The first stage of the exam period will take place between December 12 and 21, then – based on the decision of the faculty – with the exception of courses operating in the area of ​​health institutions, examinations will be suspended between December 22, 2022, and January 8, 2023, the second stage of the exam period will therefore be for the majority of faculties It lasts from January 9 to February 10, 2023, and the diligence period of the second semester is delayed by one week until May 19. Possible extreme cold weather may affect the planned February work schedule.

At Thursday’s meeting, the Senate also supported the amendment of the student reimbursement and benefits regulations and the operating rules of the UD Clinical Center, and the 2022 operating and business plan of the DE KK was accepted.

The board decided on the acceptance of the requirements of the 2023 and 2024 general higher education admission procedures, and accepted the proposal to start the applied mathematics master’s program in English and as a dual education program. The Senate approved the cooperation agreement with the Subcarpathian Foundation for Hungarian Higher Education and Public Education.

unideb.hu