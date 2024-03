Erasmus Student Network Debrecen – ESN Debrecen is organizing a Quiz night for international students in Debrecen.

Are you ready to test your knowledge about movies or just to find some inspiration on what to watch next? Then here is your place to be.

Date: 12th of March

Time: 18:00

Place: Coordinating Center for International Education, Room 004

Theme: Movies

We will play in groups of 4, so don’t forget to sign up using this link.

More info here.