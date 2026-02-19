Healthy newborn left in incubator at Kenézy Hospital in Debrecen – here is the name she was given

A healthy baby girl was placed on Tuesday in the baby-saving incubator operating at the Kenézy Gyula Campus of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The newborn was named Janka Kenézy by the institution’s staff.

The incubator, located at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology on the Kenézy Gyula Campus, alerted staff in the early evening hours of February 17 that a newborn had been placed inside the baby-saving device.

The healthy baby girl, weighing 2,800 grams, was named Janka Kenézy by the staff of the neonatal unit, according to the university’s press center.

(unodeb.hu)