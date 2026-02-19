Eighty-three graduating law students of the University of Debrecen marked their farewell with a traditional torchlight procession through the city

In keeping with a tradition that has been around for a quarter of a century, 83 graduates of the Faculty of Political Science and Law of the University of Debrecen bid farewell to their alma mater in a spectacular torchlight procession. The students, dressed in black robes, walked from Déri Square in the city center to the university’s Main Building on Wednesday evening.

The first torchlight procession, organized by the Faculty’s Student Government, was held in 2001, five years after the Faculty of Law was relaunched. The march serves as a symbolic farewell to the alma mater where students gathered countless memories during their studies.

As tradition dictates, graduating law students, faculty leaders, and several lecturers assembled in gowns at Déri Square after nightfall before lighting their torches. Following a group photo on the steps of the Déri Museum, the procession—led by police escort—made its way along Bethlen Street and Egyetem Avenue to University Square. Passing drivers expressed their support with rhythmic honking, while pedestrians and residents along the route photographed and filmed the unusual spectacle.

The Dean of the Faculty, Veronika Szikora, also joined the students. She described the torchlight procession as the first milestone in the graduates’ farewell, a celebration of the faculty’s traditions and community, and an expression of unity.

“Just as the sun’s rays fade at the end of the day, so too do our graduating students symbolically depart from us—the university and the faculty—this evening,” she said. She added that final exams, thesis defenses, and the formal completion of their studies now lie ahead.

Upon arriving at the University’s Main Building, participants gathered once more for a final group photo and said goodbye to their place of study.

Papp Nikolett, Communications and IT Vice President of the Faculty’s Student Government, emphasized that the high number of participants reflects the growing popularity of the program and the strength of its community. “This occasion is always a special milestone in the lives of law students. It is a joy and an honor for us, as members of the Student Government, to organize this experience for our fellow students year after year,” she said.

Dean Veronika Szikora added that students are already preparing for the half-term and graduation ball in March, where future jurists will celebrate together with younger students from various programs—who will, in time, “take over the torches.”

(unideb.hu)