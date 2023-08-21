Special compositions at the Flower Carnival in Debrecen

Twelve flower carts, thirty-seven art groups, and more than 1,500 dancers, performers, and musicians marched on Sunday at the Debrecen flower carnival, which was held for the 57th time in the city of Debrecen on August 20.

This year’s carnival was held in the spirit of sustainability: six of the twelve vehicles carrying flower compositions were already electrically powered, the goal is that in the “city of electromobility” all flower carts will be electric in the future – László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP), Debrecen previously made the aspirations clear mayor.

Once again, the carnival procession was opened by a composition depicting the Holy Crown and coronation insignia, symbolizing statehood, an exact copy of which was also presented in Esztergom, which is celebrating its 1050th birthday this year, during the holiday week around August 20.

Among the flower arrangements, there were also some very special ones this year: the pharmaceutical company Teva created the first fragrant car in the history of carnivals, evoking the smell of a forest full of herbs, and the BMW Group, participating for the first time in the festival, decorated its car with more than a thousand live plants, which will be presented to Debrecen after the carnival. they are planted in schools, kindergartens, social institutions, and in the area of the car factory.

Hortobágy horsemen led the procession in a composition depicting the crested bird of the 50-year-old Hortobágy National Park (HNP), the crane, while the swallow-tailed butterflies of the Magyar Posta car referred to the postmen who, like them, travel “huge distances”.

The carriage traditionally shared by Debrecen and Nagyvárad displayed the Zero Meridian, vital in the development of navigation and cartography, which was kept in Nagyvárad Castle between 1464 and 1667.

The composition “The world is more colorful with the classics” evoked the Kodály Philharmonic in Debrecen, the car of the Tranzit group offered breaded dinos for the family lunch, the flower car of the Fórum shopping center greeted the center’s 15th anniversary, the teddy bears of the Richter pharmaceutical factory radiated love, the flowers of the local vocational training center the diverse vocational training was displayed, and the car of the Gergely Bornemissza reconnaissance regiment of the national defense symbolized courage, masculine strength, and heroism.

Between the flower compositions, 37 artistic groups marched along the carnival procession from Piac Street to the Big Forest in Debrecen: in addition to the natives, musicians, dancers and stunt performers from Austria, Croatia, China, Italy, Serbia, India, Spain and Germany entertained the tens of thousands of spectators along the route.

After the parade, those interested could see the flower carts in the northern event area of the Nagyerdei Stadium, and they could also take selfies with several compositions.

On August 20, many accompanying events await visitors to the flower carnival in Debrecen: as part of the Galiba festival, programs are continuously organized for children in the amusement park, in the Táncol a város program, the artistic groups that came to the carnival present themselves in different parts of Debrecen, and at Békás-tó in the Big Forrest, thirty domestic craft brewery awaits people with its offer.

The programs on August 20 in Debrecen will end with a carnival fiesta in the evening on Kossuth Square in front of the Great Reformed Church.

(MTI)

Photos: MTI/Attila Balázs