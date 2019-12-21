Senior Citizens Greeted on the Occasion of Christmas

Senior citizens of Debrecen were greeted on the occasion of Advent and Christmas in the ballroom of Kölcsey Centre on 17 December 2019. The more than 400 elderly people attending the event were presented with gift parcels by the city leadership.

László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen welcomed guests at the event. The city leader pointed out: „Debrecen is a growing city, which takes care of its elderly. We have recently inaugurated the new Family and Child Welfare Centre, which gives home to the Seniors’ Association of Debrecen as well. As a result of the cooperation between the city leaders and the association, we can offer retired people in Debrecen several discounts. We continue to provide them with free tickets to the thermal spa, and we shall further make effort in 2020 to cooperate even more efficiently with the elderly of the city.” At the end of his speech, László Papp wished the retired attendees a blessed and peaceful Christmas.

debrecen.hu

pixabay.com