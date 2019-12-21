Planting Trees for a Healthy Forest

Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Planting Trees for a Healthy Forest

Home to the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park for over 60 years, Debrecen’s Big Forest is not only a splendid place for many of us to relax and recreate, but also the oldest nature reserve in Hungary, which urges us to try and protect it as a healthy ecosystem.

Thanks to this year’s mild weather, we managed to do considerably more planting than we did last year, so our Park received a total of over 5300 new additions, including some 130 trees native to the Big Forest area as well as a couple exotic beauties like the Persian ironwood or the princess tree.

Come and explore the winter wonders of our flora and fauna.

 

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

