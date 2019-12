The number of road accidents in Hungary resulting in injury or death edged down 3% year on year to 12,267 in the first three quarters, data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show. A total of 16,324 people were injured in the accidents, down 3%.

About one-quarter suffered serious injuries and a little more than 2% died. Driver error was the cause of over 93% of accidents during the period, with speeding being the most cited fault.

MTI