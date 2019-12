A court in Kecskemét, in south-eastern Hungary, has sentenced a Romanian national to 14 months imprisonment for smuggling six Syrian and Iraqi migrants across the Hungary-Austria border in his car three days ago. According to the local chief prosecutor’s office, the defendant had received instructions from a person in the United Kingdom to help illegal migrants in the Baja area, in southern Hungary, to cross into Austria.

The court passed its non-appealable ruling in an expedited procedure.

MTI