Debrecen Strategy for Seniors Until 2025 is Complete

The Municipality’s strategy for seniors between 2020 and 2025 has been drafted with the involvement of the Senior Affairs Advisory Council established in 2016. Viktor Papp outlined the issue at his press conference held on 1 July 2020.

The municipal faction leader of Fidesz-KDNP said: the municipality operates several support schemes for the elderly, and together with the charity board, it also played a significant role in preserving the safety of old people during the time of the coronavirus. The strategy is a forward-thinking document that can offer adequate future prospects for the elderly.

– Our aim was to be able to determine areas for action and plan measures to be taken that can contribute to reaching active old age, to preserving the quality of life and to reducing emotional isolation – pointed out Viktor Papp.

The five-year term strategy for seniors was accepted by the General Assembly at its session held on 2 July 2020.