General Assembly of July 2020

The General Assembly of Debrecen had its regular session again on 2 July 2020. The body discussed with urgency the presentation on the amendment of the decision on DVSC Futball Szervező Zrt.’s (DVSC Football Organiser PLC) report on the year 2019 according to the Law on Accounting, and the amendments to its statutes.
In addition to the above, the councillors discussed issues concerning the report on the professional fire service’s work, the appointment of kindergarten leaders, the restructuring of cultural institutions, budgetary matters, real estate use, and the naming of public areas.
debrecen.hu
pixabay