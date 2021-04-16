He hit a cyclist in Debrecen – the police are looking for the man

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010/2263/2020. is investigating a criminal offense on suspicion of having committed a road accident through negligence.

According to the available data, this hitherto unknown man was driving his truck on December 8, 2020 at around 6 am in Debrecen, on Böszörményi út. The driver was driving his vehicle from József Attila utca to Füredi út when he collided tangentially with a cyclist in the outer traffic lane. The cyclist fell and the unknown driver drove on, given the man’s statement that he was not injured. It was later revealed that the cyclist had been seriously injured as a result of the accident.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the case, the police ask the driver of the car or those who saw the accident to report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca No. 4) or make a report by phone available 24 hours a day 06-52 / 457 -040, the toll-free 06-80 / 555-111 “Telephone” toll-free number, or 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu