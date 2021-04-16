Today, the country remembers the victims of the Holocaust in Hungary. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, central programs will be held online again this year.

Short films and photos involving Holocaust survivors, public figures and diplomats will be published on the Facebook channels of the National Holidays and Remembrance Days, as well as the Holocaust Memorial Center in Budapest.

At 4 p.m., mourning will be broadcast on the memorial center’s Facebook page and the Remembrance Days YouTube channel.

On the website of the Holocaust Memorial Center (http://hdke.hu/) you can view an online exhibition compiled using objects and photographs from the time of the emergency.

In connection with the central events, Holocaust-related films will be posted on the National Holidays and Remembrance Days YouTube channel from the beginning of the week.

An educational theme week is also held at the Holocaust Memorial Center from Monday to Friday. At 10 a.m. this morning, there will be an unusual history lesson at the institution: “Survival Strategies for Times Trying People” can be heard by participants in connection with an extraordinary book and document.

At 7 pm, the Budapest Operetta Theater will also broadcast the mono-opera Anne Frank’s Diary online.

The Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust in Hungary has been held every year since April 16, 2001, remembering that in 1944 the closure of Hungarian Jewry to the ghetto began on this day.

MTI