The mayor of Debrecen promises smoother downtown transport

On his community side, László Papp announced that Debrecen had taken another step closer to the completion of the western small circuit.

It bases this on the fact that the procurement procedure was successfully completed and the winning bidder was selected.

During the construction, a new road section will be built between Hatvan Street and Mester Street, which will have a bicycle path and a separate bus lane on both sides. Thanks to the investment, we will make downtown transport smoother and easier

– promises the mayor.

debreceninap.hu