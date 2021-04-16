The mayor of Debrecen promises smoother downtown transport

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The mayor of Debrecen promises smoother downtown transport

On his community side, László Papp announced that Debrecen had taken another step closer to the completion of the western small circuit.

It bases this on the fact that the procurement procedure was successfully completed and the winning bidder was selected.

During the construction, a new road section will be built between Hatvan Street and Mester Street, which will have a bicycle path and a separate bus lane on both sides.

Thanks to the investment, we will make downtown transport smoother and easier

– promises the mayor.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Members of a family attacking police with bricks and forks were convicted in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The mayor of Debrecen promises smoother downtown transport

Bácsi Éva

He hit a cyclist in Debrecen – the police are looking for the man

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *