Accident on M0 Motorway – Pregnant Woman Had to Be Revived

A pregnant mother had an accident on the M0 motorway.

The woman’s car crashed into a truck near the 33rd kilometer in the Gyál area, on the side leading to the M3 motorway, Bors magazine reported.



The car collided with the wheel of the truck and overturned.



The pregnant woman was traveling was not tied and flew out of the car through the window. The driver of the car was taken to hospital with head injuries.



According to Bors, the woman had to be revived at the scene, where an ambulance helicopter had also arrived. At the time of the rescue, the road was closed.

