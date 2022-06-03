An Afghan man arrested for hitting a police officer

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office interrogated the foreign man in custody as a suspect in the crime of violence against an official and issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to the available data, the man with Afghan citizenship was checked by the police belonging to the staff of the Érd Police Headquarters on March 9, 2022, as he did not have a valid residence permit in Hungary. The 22-year-old Afghan man has been in asylum custody since 19 April 2022 and has been in the Nyírbátor Refugee Reception Center.

The man was escorted by two police officers, an armed security guard, and a social worker from his accommodation on the first floor of the building to a room on the ground floor around 1 pm on 30 May 2022 so that a remote interpretation system could be issued for him.

According to the well-founded suspicion, during the escort, the man walking in front of the ground floor corridor suddenly, without precedent, turned and struck the face of the police officer accompanying him with a strong arm, in a strong motion. The policeman successfully dodged the blow and then used physical coercion on the man with his colleague.

The regional investigating prosecutor’s office ordered an investigation on the day the crime was reported and brought the man to the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office ordered the perpetrator’s detention, interrogated him as a suspect, and proposed his arrest.

The detainee also behaved aggressively in the prosecutor’s office building and had to be redirected to the prosecutor’s office building to confirm his conduct due to his behavior.

The District Court of Debrecen will decide on the order of the coercive measure tomorrow.

The plot was recorded by a security camera.

ugyeszseg.hu

Picture: illustration.