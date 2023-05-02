Trailer and Truck Collided on M1 Motorway – One Person Died

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Trailer and Truck Collided on M1 Motorway – One Person Died

One person died in the accident that happened on M1 motorway on the side heading towards Austria, near Károlyháza early Tuesday morning, the Győr-Moson-Sopron County Police Headquarters announced on the police website.

Earlier, the information was published that at the 155th kilometer of the highway, a trailer transporting passenger cars, traveling towards Hegyeshalom, collided with the semi-trailer truck traveling in front of it.

Due to the accident, the affected side of the highway was closed. According to the latest information, one person died in the accident.

MTI
pixabay

Related Posts

Trailer and Truck Collided on M1 Motorway – One Person Died

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Elderly Woman Killed in Budapest

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Families are also offered VR experiences before Sunday’s Loki-Vidi match

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *