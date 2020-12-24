“Wake Up Action” continues

The police officers from Püspökladány and Berettyóújfalu held a traffic safety check on the main road No. 42.

On the evening of December 23, 2020, the officers of Berettyóújfalu and the Püspökladány Police Headquarters held a so-called “Wake Up Action” on the main road No. 42 in order to prevent sleep accidents.

During a police check, drivers get out of their vehicles and, as a result, interrupt the driving monotony. In addition to complying with hygiene rules, the officers also offered drivers coffee, tea and caffeinated candy for the most effective refreshment possible.

To avoid falling asleep accidents, please take the following advice:

Don’t get behind the wheel when you are tired! If you still have to drive, get ready for the trip with a good night’s sleep! Include rest areas on the go! While resting, move your limbs, rest your eyes! Do not underestimate the fatigue, because there is a high risk of road safety, it limits our driving skills and affects us just like consuming alcohol.

police.hu