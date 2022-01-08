Waiting Time Increased at Röszke and Csanádpalota Motorway Border Crossings

Due to guest workers returning from the holidays, congestion developed on the entrance side of the Röszke and Csanádpalota motorway border crossings on Saturday morning, police said on its website.

Those arriving by car from Serbia have to wait three hours and those arriving by bus have to wait two hours at the Röszke motorway crossing. Traffic is also intense at the Ásotthalom road crossing, where those traveling to Hungary by car can expect a two-hour wait.



For faster border crossings, travelers can choose the Röszke road crossing, which can only be used for admission on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the Tiszasziget and Kübekháza border crossings. Passengers are received from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Those arriving by car from Romania have to wait two hours, while those arriving by bus have to wait an hour at the Csanádpalota motorway crossing. There is also a two-hour wait in passenger traffic at the Nagylaki road border crossing.



It is possible to get to Kiszombor on this border section, the road border crossing is open 24 hours a day.



Travelers can find out more about the opening hours of border crossing points and the expected waiting times there on the border information page of the police (www.police.hu/hu/hirek-es-informaciok/hatarinfo) or with the help of the mobile application of the Police Road Information System (Rutin).

MTI

pixabay