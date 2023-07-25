Circus festival on the Sziget

Cirque du Sziget, one of the most popular program venues for visitors to Sziget, is in its usual place, but if possible, with even more and even more colorful offerings this year between August 10-15. In the big circus tent with 1,000 seats and in the outside outdoor venues, from early afternoon until late at night, the more exciting productions alternate continuously. Performances by four troupes will be shown in the tent every day.

Thanks to the cooperation between Sziget and the International Federation of Circus Schools (FEDEC), this year the students of two circus schools will also have the opportunity to present themselves at the festival. The Amoukanama Circus FA production from Guinea, which was canceled last year, will be shown on the outer stage every day. Since they were selected for the America’s Got Talent program last year, they will accept the invitation of Sziget this year. The valiant adaptation of the other circus school, Imre Baross Artist Training János, opens the marquee program every day.

From the war in Ukraine, the students of the local circus schools partly fled to Budapest and partly to Prague. The Cirk La Putyka troupe from Prague undertook the artistic training of the young acrobats and students who fled to them. In the performance titled Boom Vol. 2, Czech and Ukrainian young people take the stage together, and in addition to presenting their professional knowledge, they also share their personal stories and experiences with the audience.

The Canadian Cirque Alfonse troupe does not need to be introduced to the Sziget audience, as they are returning to the festival stage for the third time. In the family formation, members of three generations perform together, from the grandfather to the grandchildren, and in their latest play, Animal, they charm everyone with their characteristic humor and naturalness.

The tent’s program closes every night with the performance of Humans 2.0 by the world-famous Australian troupe Circa. The leader of the troupe, Yaron Lifschitz, brings the maximum out of the acrobats by refuting the perceived limitations of the human body. Seeing their light and yet lyrical performance, no one has any doubts as to why they are one of the most popular contemporary circus companies in the world.

In the time slots between performances in the tent, the main role is played by the outer stage. This year, among others, three female acrobats from the French company Das Arnak will perform, and they will present the ancient Chinese technique of hanging on the hair. The Chinese pole vault performance of the Argentinian manoAmano troupe will also be shown there. Perhaps one of the most spectacular performances this year will be the Moroccan Cirque Colokolo Chouf Le Ciel production, in which, in addition to acrobatics, juggling and hip-hop dance play an important role accompanied by traditional and electronic music. The program of the outer stage ends every night with the unmissable fire show with a performance by the best Hungarian fire jugglers, specially prepared for the Sziget.

