Meteorology Warns of Huge Storms

We can expect a stormy Tuesday, with thunderstorms across the country tomorrow, according to the National Meteorological Service warning forecast.

Vas, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Komárom-Esztergom counties have been issued with a level 1 yellow warning, Zala, Somogy, Veszprém, Fejér, Pest and Nógrád counties with a level 2 orange warning, and the rest of the country with a level 3 red warning.

The most important difference between the levels is that the main danger at level 1 is lightning, with the possibility of increased winds and hail. At level 2, these latter phenomena are already a risk, while at level 3, wind and hail are also a significant risk.

Downpours are expected across the country, except in the three north-western counties, with a level 1 warning of up to 25-30 mm of heavy showers in a short time.

Only three south-eastern counties, Bács-Kiskun, Szeged-Csanád and Békés, have been issued with a yellow warning due to heat, meaning that the daily average temperature in these counties may exceed 25 Celsius.

