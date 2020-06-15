Chief Medical Officer Lifts Ban to Visit Hospitals

The chief medical officer has lifted a restriction under which visitors were banned from hospitals due to the coronavirus epidemic.

According to a statement from the National Public Health Centre, issued on Saturday, the ban remains in force in wards were Covid-19 patients are treated.

“Visitors must be healthy, wearing a face mask, and must keep a distance of two metres with hospital patients other than the person they are visiting,” the statement said. From now on, such services as hairdressing and pedicure are allowed in hospitals, while religious services can also be held, the statement said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay