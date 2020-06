Opposition LMP will submit a budget amendment aimed at raising wages for people working in public works schemes, MP Krisztina Hohn said on Facebook on Saturday.

Hohn insisted that public workers had been earning “extremely little” for years and their pay was almost “hardly enough to starve to death”. According to LMP’s proposal, wages for public work should be an equivalent of at least 70% of minimum wages.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay