3 Die, 4,069 Registered Cases in Hungary

Three patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 562, while registered novel coronavirus infections in Hungary have increased by 5 to 4,069, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

Fully 2,482 hospitalised patients have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 1,025. Fully 275 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in hospital, 20 of whom are on ventilators. Altogether 7,287 are in official home quarantine. The number of tests carried out stands at 233,742. Budapest (1,930 people) has the highest number of infections, followed by Pest County (595), Fejér County (376) and Komárom-Esztergom (298). Békés County (13) has the lowest number.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay