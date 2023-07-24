A man robbed an acquaintance in a dark parking lot in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought the man who abused his acquaintance for a small amount of money to court in the framework of an accelerated procedure.



According to the indictment, on the evening of June 2, 2023, the man from Tiszacsege decided to get money from his mother’s ex-partner, as he knew that he had received his salary that day.

The perpetrator, together with his partner and a friend, went to the man’s house at around 10:00 p.m., but they did not find him at home, so they went to a local pub because they knew that the victim often goes there.

The defendant asked his partner to invite the man to the parking lot. The offender was waiting for his victim in an unlit place, from whom he asked for money, and when the victim refused, the accused punched him in the face. This caused the man to fall to the ground, and then the perpetrator took HUF 1,340 from his pants pocket and then left the scene.

As a result of the perpetrator’s assault, the victim suffered a laceration that healed within eight days, but considering the injured body parts and the manner of the crime, the defendant’s intention was to cause a more serious injury that would heal beyond eight days. The man’s damage paid off, because the police in Balmazújváros took the perpetrator into custody the same day, seized the stolen money from him and returned it to its owner.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought the man under arrest, who confessed to his crime, to the Debrecen District Court on the afternoon of July 20, 2023, for the crime of robbery and attempted serious bodily injury.

The district court found the man guilty of the charges and therefore sentenced him to 3 years and 6 months in prison and prohibited him from practicing public affairs for 3 years. The judgment of the district court is not legally binding, the prosecution appealed against it for aggravation, while the defendant and his lawyer acknowledged it.

