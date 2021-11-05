Police in Debrecen are looking for the owner of the bicycle

The police in Debrecen are waiting for the application of the owner of the bicycle shown in the picture.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010/2012/2021. is prosecuting a local resident on suspicion of committing a criminal offense. According to the investigation, in October 2021, the man stole the Magellan Hydra brand bicycle pictured.

The police ask the owner of the bicycle shown in the picture to report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4), or to make a report by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day, toll-free 06 -80 / 555-111 Telephone number or 112 central emergency number.

 

