The University of Debrecen organized a Science Day Conference

The Science Day Conference related to the Hungarian Science Festival was organized at theFaculty of Child and Adult Education of the University of Debrecen in Hajdúböszörmény, where the staff of the institution presented the results of current research at the faculty.

With the help of the Science Day Conference, the lecturers and researchers of the faculty have a better view of the work of their colleagues, so they can strengthen each other’s activities – said the deputy dean about the program.

