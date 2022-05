A disabled man was hit and killed on a pedestrian crossing in Kiskőrös on Friday morning, the Bács-Kiskun County Police Headquarters reported on police.hu.

At the intersection of Rákóczi Ferenc street and Dózsa György street, a 79-year-old man was hit by a car, and he suffered so severe injuries in the accident that he died on the scene. A half-way road closure is expected on the spot, it can be avoided in the surrounding streets – they wrote.

hirado.hu

pixabay