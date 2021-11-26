Drunk drivers caused an accident in Debrecen and Hajdúsámson

Two drivers had an accident while intoxicated in Debrecen’s jurisdiction on Wednesday – police said.

A 36-year-old man was driving his car in Hajdúsámson on November 24, 2021, at around 3 p.m. The driver was driving too fast, so he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the fence of a family house. No one was injured in the accident, but the alcohol probe used against his driver showed a positive value.

Not long after, around 18:00, another accident was reported, this time in Debrecen, on a Létai road, two cars collided. Investigators soon found that the Ford-type passenger car had moved into the opposite lane, where it had tangentially collided with a regular Porsche SUV. At the Ford driver, the alcohol probe indicated. The 49-year-old also sat behind the wheel while being drunk.

Police dropped the driver’s licenses of both drivers while still at the scene and prosecuted them for drunk driving.

 

