At the Ártánd Road Border Crossing, a man of Romanian nationality applied to leave with the vehicle he was driving on November 23, 2021, at around 2 p.m. The driver was checked by the Biharkeresztes border police who found during the inspection that the combination exceeded the maximum permissible laden weight by 3,440 kilograms. The offices imposed an administrative fine on the driver of the vehicle.

police.hu