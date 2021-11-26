Man causes life-threatening injuries to his friend

Bácsi Éva

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters is prosecuting a 54-year-old resident of Berettyóújfalu for a well-founded suspicion of committing life-threatening bodily harm. According to the current data of the investigation, on November 25, 2021, at about 30:30 in Berettyóújfalu, the suspect and his friend became involved in a hassle. The suspect then struck a dispute partner who, according to a preliminary medical opinion, suffered a life-threatening injury.

Investigators arrested the 54-year-old man and interrogated him as a suspect.

 

police.hu

