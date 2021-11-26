New curricula in modern form at the Faculty of Music

In order to strengthen the theoretical side of higher education in music and to expand the possibilities of modernizing education, the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen prepared 9 e-learning curricula with the participation of 17 lecturers.

There are a number of ways in which teaching materials can be used at all levels of music education – primary, secondary and tertiary.

The curricula provide professional assistance in primary art education institutions, music schools and music vocational training institutions through the training of trainers. The partner schools that provide primary and secondary music education in the region were included in the application.

– the subproject leader Mihály Duffek informed the portal hirek.unideb.hu.

Workshops with e-learning writers and school teachers were originally planned to promote e-learning materials, but this was not feasible due to the epidemic situation.

We have chosen electronic communication, which the Faculty of Music has already started to organize. In addition to working with school teachers, the uploaded materials will also be available online to educators and students.

– the professional leader said.

The activity will be an important professional element of the professional relations system of the Faculty of Music beyond the closing of the application. In addition to the regional introduction of e-learning curricula, the results will be presented in other areas of the country.

Curriculum development and the preparation of publications were implemented within the framework of the EFOP 3.4.3-16-2016-00021 “Development of the University of Debrecen in order to jointly improve the quality and accessibility of higher education” tender.

