Complex child rehabilitation at the Clinical Center

The treatment of children in need of rehabilitation will be more effective in the new, complex care system developed at the Pediatric Clinic of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, said in a press conference on Tuesday. The new Child Rehabilitation Center will continue to operate in two locations, but with professional guidance and coordination.

Outpatients are cared for at the Ibolya Street Development Center, while inpatients with severe conditions are rehabilitated on the Nagyerdei Campus. The work of the Department of Pediatric Psychology and Psychosomatic, which is part of and professionally coordinated by the Center for Clinical Vocational Psychology, is closely related to the child rehabilitation activity.

As a result of the coronavirus epidemic, the number of children with anxiety, psychosomatic symptoms, attachment, eating, and sleep disorders has doubled in the recent period. This is one of the reasons why it has become necessary to create a new structure for the rehabilitation of children.

Due to the growing number of psychosomatic and mental illnesses, the need for care has significantly increased, therefore the establishment of the Department of Child Rehabilitation, Pediatric Psychology, and Psychosomatic has become justified, the latter is supervised and coordinated by the Clinical Psychological Center. With the new department, we can provide complex child rehabilitation care in several care settings, with a multidisciplinary background in a so-called “matrix” system

– emphasized Mária Papp, Vice-President of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

An important step in developing the complexity is that the Outpatient Center on Ibolya Street will now operate as part of the Pediatric Clinic, as an outpatient department of the Department of Pediatric Rehabilitation, Pediatric Psychology, and Psychosomatics. Inpatients are still cared for in a pediatric clinic.

In the new system, we apply uniform professional guidelines, thus improving the care of patients in need of rehabilitation. By working closely and in collaboration with the inpatient and outpatient departments, the work of specialists and therapists becomes more productive, and waiting times can be reduced by optimizing patient pathways,

– emphasized Tamás Szabó, director of the Department of Pediatrics at the UD Clinical Center.

By combining child rehabilitation and psychotherapeutic, psychodiagnostic work, rehabilitation treatment options expand.

The activity has been expanded with complex family rehabilitation care, which is implemented with a multimedia team approach. During psychodiagnostic care, we also screen for premature babies and start their development. In addition, we provide individual and group psychotherapy and psychotherapy for children and their families, such as a parent, adolescent, speech therapy, music therapy group, and animal-assisted and feeding therapy,

– said Erika Nagy.

With the new structure, they can provide a very wide range of rehabilitation services for children: among other things, care is provided for premature infants, traumatic patients with severe nerve damage and those requiring complex musculoskeletal rehabilitation. Rehabilitation of critically ill inpatients is performed at the Pediatric Clinic.

-We strive to start rehabilitation from the intensive care unit. We treat children who are suffering from, for example, severe nerve damage, neurodegenerative diseases, oncology patients, or neurosurgery. The therapy started at the clinic can continue uninterrupted in the outpatient department of Ibolya Street,

– said Brigitta Sveda.

At the outpatient center, they decide in a team discussion what kind of therapy the children should receive.

Physiotherapy is available in individuals and groups as well as on land and water. In addition to general physiotherapy, we use a wide variety of special therapies. Among the postural disorders, scoliosis to treat Schroth therapy, there is neurohydrotherapy, TSMT gymnastics, hydrorehabilitation therapy. In addition, electrotherapy and massage are available as physiotherapy treatments,

– said Éva Szabó, head of the Pediatric Rehabilitation Outpatient Center.

In order to ensure complex care, psychological diagnostic tests and therapies are available not only on the Nagyerdei Campus, but also on the Ibolya Street order.

hirek.unideb.hu