Tandem Tuesday on 25 February

Do you think you came from an interesting country 🤔 and want to share the world that yours is the BEST?😍 Here is the chance: make groups with your mates and held a presentation!

Register Here!!

https://debrecen.esn.hu/tandem_pres_reg

Would you like to learn a language for free while having fun? 🗣👯‍♀️

We have the best offer for you: our brand new TANDEM PROGRAM 👫 which is waiting for you to join and widen your horizons. 🌠 It is not just about learning. 💡You can make new friends from all over the 🌍, become multilingual 🇫🇷🇫🇮 and multicultural by widening your knowledge⌛️, developing your skills and be part of this new adventure!🎒

Let’s start it today!

How?:

Register and make a profile 📧

Subscribe to the Tandem Program 🖌

Wait for your match 🔜

🔽🔽🔽

Here you can find the Papaya site: https://papaya.iter-idea.com/#/home